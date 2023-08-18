Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Down 4.1%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 922,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,740,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHGG

Chegg Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.