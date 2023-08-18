Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.95. 4,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

