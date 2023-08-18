Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chevron were worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.93. 1,893,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.87.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

