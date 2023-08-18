Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 161,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,955,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.
