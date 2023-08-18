Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.62. 570,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,930. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $344.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 76,723 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

