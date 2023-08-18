China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $10.37 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

