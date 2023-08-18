China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.13

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

China Resources Power Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.6701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.35.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

