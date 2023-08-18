Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHH. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.99. 37,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,204. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

