Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

CHRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

CHRD stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chord Energy has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $164.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,821,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,632 shares of company stock worth $4,039,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chord Energy by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

