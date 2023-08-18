Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CHT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 6,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,984. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.79%.
Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chunghwa Telecom
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.