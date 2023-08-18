Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 6,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,984. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.79%.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth about $86,880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 431,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $12,000,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 152.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth about $4,325,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.