Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,385,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the previous session’s volume of 614,318 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.39.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter worth about $3,591,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth about $8,229,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 5,257,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.