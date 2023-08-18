Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 14.3% Higher

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 651,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 552,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.46.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

