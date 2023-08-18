Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-4.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00-58.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.38 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.01-$4.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. 51job restated an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.66.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

