Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.