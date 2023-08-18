Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Citi Trends stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,988. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $183.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.34.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $179.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Citi Trends by 1,188.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Citi Trends by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

