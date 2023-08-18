Citigroup Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $103.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.95.

TJX stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

