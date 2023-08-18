Citigroup Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

Get Tapestry alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,646. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.