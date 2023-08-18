Citigroup Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

CRSP opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.