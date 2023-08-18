Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,677. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.