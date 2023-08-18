Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.2 %
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 70.89%.
Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
