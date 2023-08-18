City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

NYSE CIO remained flat at $4.89 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. City Office REIT has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

