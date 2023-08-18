City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CIO
City Office REIT Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.