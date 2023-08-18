CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $5.46

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.08. CleanSpark shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 1,878,804 shares changing hands.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 3.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 2,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

