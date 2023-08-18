Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.43.

Get Clearfield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLFD

Clearfield Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLFD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $596.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.