Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

