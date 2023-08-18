Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 12,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,448. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $608.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.