CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

