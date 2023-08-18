CNB Bank Purchases 418 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 223.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

