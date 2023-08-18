CNB Bank Purchases 424 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CNB Bank increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 339.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $429.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $421.73 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

