CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CNB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 5,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 253.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

