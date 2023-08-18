Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

