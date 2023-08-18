Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Codexis Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 553,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,140,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,295,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

