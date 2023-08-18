Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

