Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 15,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.