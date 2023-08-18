Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.72% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,977. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.