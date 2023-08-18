Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.44.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 142,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

