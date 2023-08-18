Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVLT. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,108,054.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,216,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,542 shares of company stock worth $1,922,782. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.