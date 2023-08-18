Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 108,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,178,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBD

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.