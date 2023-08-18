Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,436,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,772 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,091,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,884,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,529,000 after acquiring an additional 660,711 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,175,604 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 424,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

