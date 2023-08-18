Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,999. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

