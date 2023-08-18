Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Price Performance

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 127,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,615. Conduent has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after buying an additional 567,565 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Conduent by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

