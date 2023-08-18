Conflux Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $421.18 million and approximately $54.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,167,522,164 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,167,280,386.6364446 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15910401 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $49,504,959.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

