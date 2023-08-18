ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

COP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

