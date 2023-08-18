ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,279,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $126,932,000 after buying an additional 108,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 95.1% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $116.73 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.