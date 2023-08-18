Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.48

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 349754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$514.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$35,560.00. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

