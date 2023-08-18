Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 334,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 736,113 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $8.14.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

