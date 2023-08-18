Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 128,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,070. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $104.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

