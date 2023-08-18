Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTRA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

