Craig Erlich Purchases 1,500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Erlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

