Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
CMCT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
