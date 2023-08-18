Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $477.29. 7,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,291. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $602.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.06 and a 200 day moving average of $474.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 18.14%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 48.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $3,568,406.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares in the company, valued at $631,708,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 86,278 shares of company stock valued at $46,362,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,743,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,475,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,332,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,257,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,671,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

