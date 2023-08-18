Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,725 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,826,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in General Electric were worth $174,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

